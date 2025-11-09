Heavy rain gives way to lake-effect snow tonight

CLEVELAND — Heavy rain will give way to a wintry mix this evening, then all snow tonight, as the lake-effect snow machine is turned on.

This morning is chilly and raw, with heavy rain and temperatures near 40 degrees. As temperatures fall throughout the afternoon and into the evening, the rain will change over to a mix, then to snow by midnight. It will be in the 30s by the end of the afternoon, and near freezing after sunset. As temperatures fall, with the change to snow Sunday evening, accumulations will be minimal at first. The warm, wet ground will make it tough for anything to stick unless the snowfall is heavy enough (1-2"+ per hour rate).

This snow will be wet and slushy, potentially causing fallen trees or branches, especially those near the lakeshore that still have a decent amount of leaves. The combination of the heavy wet snow and blustery wind with gusts over 30 miles per hour could lead to tree damage.

Accumulations start on elevated, grassy surfaces that cool down more quickly, before the roads see slush. Bridges and overpasses will be impacted first. As winds shift more northerly, we'll have to watch for shifting lake-effect bands. There is a west side surprise element with this storm, as a north wind is likely to push a band from Lake Huron down to areas like Sandusky and as far south as Mansfield later this evening. Eventually another band forms between I-77 and I-71 tonight, with a few inches of snow in a narrow corridor. The classic snowbelt band develops on Monday and lasts through midday Tuesday.

A few inches of wet snow accumulation is looking likely, especially in the snowbelt from Sunday night through Tuesday. Where squalls persist, especially in the first and secondary snow belts, there could be over a half a foot of snow by Monday night. This will be all wind-dependent, as colder air moves over Lake Erie.

Roads will be slick while it's snowing, with the combination of wet leaves that are already slippery as-is. Make sure you're prepared for our first wintry day on Monday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Widespread rain likely. Changing to snow as temps fall. | High: 40º early (35º by 6 p.m.)

Tonight: Wet snow, heavier in squalls. Breezy & very cold. | Low: 29º (feels like 18-23º)

Monday: Lake effect snow squalls. Breezy & colder. | High: 34º (feels like 22-27º)

Tuesday: AM Lake effect snow on the east side. Not as cold. Breezy. | High: 38º (feels like 25-30º)

Wednesday: Stray leftover lake-effect shower. Partly sunny. Warmer. | High: 47º

Thursday: Dry. Partly sunny. | High: 49º

Friday: Partly sunny. Seasonable. | High: 50º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Warm. Chance of showers.| High: 54º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter