Are you ready?! Here comes the heat!

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
CLEVELAND — Taking a break from the thunderstorm talk to focus on the heat for a couple of days. Only limited storms today and a few more tomorrow but the big story is all about the heat again. We're pushing 90º today and Thursday. We're humid, too. Big-time moisture in our air making it feel even hotter. Heat index reading likely hitting the middle 90s. Stay cool!

We'll get relief from the heat with more storms Friday and again next week with even more thunder in the forecast.

What To Expect:

  • Heat & humidity cranking
  • Isolated storms, mainly south today
  • Storm chances increase Thursday into Friday
  • Staying very warm, humid, and unsettled through the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Hot & humid. Slim storm chance. | High: 90°

Thursday: A few storms. | High: 90°

Friday: Scattered storms. | High: 86°

Saturday: Few storms. | High: 84°

Sunday: Mainly dry. | High: 82°

