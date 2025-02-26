Here comes the rain... and yes, more cold and snow!

CLEVELAND — Chilly start to the day. The lack of clouds last night was like sleeping without a blanket... it got chilly! Frost and even a shot at freezing fog as temps dipped to near freezing for most.

The rebound lately has been a big one. We hit 50 degrees the last couple days... we won't today. Clouds rolling in midday and rain returning this afternoon will really hurt temps—only lower 40s for most of us.

The rain may even be heavy at times. We'll be watching river levels and ice floes. The threat for ice jams and flash flooding is relatively low but not zero.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Nice rebound before scattered rain returns. | High: 43º

Thursday: Few rain/snow showers. Colder. | High: 42º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Few rain/snow showers. | High: 39º

Saturday: Rain/Snow shower possible. Seasonal. | High: 32°

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter