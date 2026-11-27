Friday morning: Black Friday cold but festive?

Black Friday shoppers heading out early will want the heavier coat, and be on the lookout for a few festive flakes! As colder air wraps its way in on the backside of the storm, there can be some wet snow mixing in.

Most of the heavy rain is gone, but scattered showers could linger most of the day. Since the snow will be wet, don't expect it to cause additional travel problems.

The bigger issue for early shoppers will simply be the cold weather and leftover wind.

Friday afternoon: Better for shopping

Friday afternoon looks much more manageable.

It stays chilly, and the ground will still be wet, but there should be considerably less rain and wet snow to work around. If you're bouncing between shopping centers or heading downtown, the afternoon will be easier than Thanksgiving Day.

Saturday: The pick of the weekend

Saturday will be the only fully dry day of the long weekend, making it the best day of the holiday weekend for outdoor plans.

If cutting down the Christmas tree is part of your family's Thanksgiving weekend tradition, Saturday is your day. Tree farms will probably be muddy after Thursday's rain, so leave the nice shoes at home and grab the boots.

It's also a good window to hang outdoor Christmas lights, clean up the yard or just get outside before the rain returns.

Sunday: Rain returns for Browns Sunday Night Football

The weather goes downhill again Sunday as scattered rain returns, with rain becoming more likely later in the day.

That timing could have a real impact on Sunday night's Browns game.

If you're tailgating, bring the waterproof layers and have a way to keep your food, chairs and gear dry. Anyone heading into the stadium should expect to sit through at least some rain rather than relying on an umbrella.

The good news? We have several days to fine-tune the timing. But right now, Sunday evening is looking wet enough that Browns fans should plan for rain and hope for a few breaks.

5-Day Forecast:

Black Friday: Mix early followed by scattered light rain. | High: 43º

Saturday: Much drier but still chilly. | High: 46º

Sunday: Scattered afternoon/evening rain. | High: 49º

Monday: Lake effect early, temps dropping. | High: 42º

Tuesday: More sun, not as chilly. | High: 50º

Quick Winter Reminders

Check your tire pressure: Sudden temperature drops cause tire pressure to dip, which often triggers that pesky dashboard warning light on cold mornings. Toss a brush in the trunk: Even though roads will stay wet rather than icy today, overnight lows in the 30s can leave a thin layer of frost on your windshield. Dress for the wind, not the thermometer: A 40-degree day feels drastically different when a brisk northwest breeze is blowing off Lake Erie. Wind-resistant layers are your best friend this weekend.

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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