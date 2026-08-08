Hot and humid weekend

CLEVELAND —

A Warm and Muggy Sunday

More warmth and humidity will be with us on Sunday, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s and most areas dry.

More storms will return on Sunday, mainly late evening, and will impact our Western region first.

Power of 5 Region Spotlight: Western Region

As we head into Sunday, storm chances will begin to return to our Western Region first. This will bring more heavy rain and storms during the second half of Sunday evening into Monday. This will be the first of what could be two rounds of storms. Strong to severe storms will be possible, especially late Sunday night into Monday morning and then again Monday afternoon.

Regional Weather

Looking Ahead: Monday's severe threat

Sunday looks to be the quietest day of the weekend with mainly dry weather for most of Northeast Ohio. A line of strong storms will be moving toward NW Ohio by Sunday night. We will need to monitor its progression Sunday evening, as it could reach coastal areas by midnight.

Additional rain and storm chances return Monday as another weather system moves through the region. There is already a risk posted from the Storm Prediction Center for all of NEO on Monday, meaning damaging storms will be possible. Keep this in mind as we start the new week! Lingering storm chances will continue to be possible again next week, so keep the umbrella handy!

5-Day Forecast

Sunday: Mainly dry. Storms move in after sunset to the NW. | High: 87º

Monday: 2 Rounds of Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. | High: 85º

Tuesday: A few lingering t-storms. | High: 79º

Wednesday: A few showers, cooler. | High: 77º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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