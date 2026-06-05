Hot & Humid on Friday, storms return Saturday

CLEVELAND — It's been such a nice week for outdoor plans.

It hasn't rained in Cleveland since May 25, and we're staying dry for our final day of the week. That won't be the same for this upcoming weekend. Our streak without measurable rain will end at 11 days, the longest since February! Storms will be back on Saturday, and they could become strong or severe.

Saturday isn't looking like a washout by any means, but a few showers are possible in the morning, and storms are expected during the afternoon and evening. The potential for damaging storms will depend on how long the morning round of rain and downpours linger, and how much heat builds midday. We'll have to keep an eye on it for timing and intensity. For now, make sure you have a backup plan for any outdoor activities on Saturday, especially after 3 p.m. Always remember when "thunder roars, get indoors!'

Until then, get outside! Don't forget the sunscreen, extra water, and remember to take breaks. Humidity is creeping up as we get closer to the weekend's rain chances. It will be very humid on Saturday, and noticeable humidity remains into next week. That will make it feel hotter and stickier!

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Hot & noticeable humidity. Still dry!| High: 88º

Saturday: Hot, very humid with strong (damaging) PM storms.| High: 83º

Sunday: Drying out with increasing sunshine. Still humid.| High: 79º

Monday: Mostly sunny. Muggy.| High: 83º

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