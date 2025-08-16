Hot Start to the Weekend in Northeast Ohio!

CLEVELAND — We will deal with temperatures close to 90 degrees in Northeast Ohio for our Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Along with the heat, we can expect dry weather through the day with our next chance for a scattered shower or thunderstorm coming Sunday morning.
Overall, most of the weekend will be dry with highs on Sunday still warm for this time of year in the mid 80's.
Saturday- Mostly sunny, hot. High 90
Sunday- Partly cloudy, scattered thunderstoms in the morning. High 86
Monday- Few showers, partly sunny. High 83
Tuesday- Scattered thunderstorms. High 86
Wednesday- Iso. shower. High 78
