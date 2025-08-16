Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hot Start to the Weekend in Northeast Ohio!

Temperatures close to 90 degrees Saturday with storms possible on Sunday
Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Cleveland weather
Akron weather
hot
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — We will deal with temperatures close to 90 degrees in Northeast Ohio for our Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Along with the heat, we can expect dry weather through the day with our next chance for a scattered shower or thunderstorm coming Sunday morning.

Overall, most of the weekend will be dry with highs on Sunday still warm for this time of year in the mid 80's.

Saturday- Mostly sunny, hot. High 90

Sunday- Partly cloudy, scattered thunderstoms in the morning. High 86

Monday- Few showers, partly sunny. High 83

Tuesday- Scattered thunderstorms. High 86

Wednesday- Iso. shower. High 78

Click here to view our interactive radar.

