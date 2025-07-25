Humid, Muggy, & Storm Chances Friday Through The Weekend

CLEVELAND — While we have the chance of a morning downpour or crack of thunder, most of us stay dry and muggy. Temperatures into the mid 70's this morning, with a muggy and humid start,

While not a washout, we expect more storms later this afternoon and evening. Then a dry start to Saturday, before more storm chances into the afternoon. It looks like Friday's and Saturday's rain will be more widespread and potentially heavier. That means the flood threat is elevated.

We will be watching the radar carefully for any strong or severe storms on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, including strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

It will still be very warm and humid during this time as well, but it does not look *as* hot due to the storm potential.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Hot with scattered storms. | High: 85º

Saturday: Humid with more storms. | High: 86º

Sunday: Scattered storms. Warm & muggy. | High: 84º

Monday: Few storms. Warm & muggy. | High: 84º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: