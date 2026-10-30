I can't rule out isolated "Tricks" on Halloween

CLEVELAND —

Near-record warmth vanishes tonight

We reached 76° Thursday afternoon, just a couple degrees away from the record high of 78 set back just two years ago!

Hopefully, you enjoyed the warmth because we are getting cooler starting tonight!

Friday Feels Completely Different

You’ll notice the change as soon as you step outside Friday morning. A chilly breeze and temps in the 40s or low 50s, not 60s.

After reaching the mid-to-upper 70s today, we’re only talking upper 50s Friday afternoon, and some lower 60s inland. Add in a breeze and it’ll feel considerably cooler and a massive change from the day before.

Halloween Weekend Trending Drier

The weekend forecast keeps getting better, especially if you have Halloween plans.

Temps rebound into the 60s, so Friday’s chill doesn’t stick around long. For trick-or-treating, expect readings mainly in the 50s.

Even better, we’re trending drier for the entire weekend with warming temperatures.

Our next decent shot at rain may not arrive until the middle or end of next week.

REGIONS HIGHLIGHT: SNOWBELT...First signs of drought showing up

While the dry weather has been awesome, we need a balance of dry weather and rain! It has been very dry for several days and "abnormally dry" conditions are starting to show up across NEO, especially in the Snowbelt region, CLE Metro region and South Region, but as mentioned above, rainfall chances are minimal until maybe late next week.

Regional weather

REMINDER: Time Change this weekend

We meddle with time again at 2 am Sunday, clocks will go back one hour. This will bring the sun up earlier, but also it will set earlier too. On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:58 am and set at 5:21 pm!

News 5

5-Day Forecast:

Friday: Partly sunny but looking dry. | High: 58º

Halloween: Partly sunny, mild, showers possible. | High: 62º

Sunday: Rain possible. Still warm. | High: 69º

Monday: Isolated showers possible. Mostly cloudy. | High: 67º

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, mild with isolated rain. | High: 70º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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