I hope you're enjoying our crisp mornings and comfortable afternoons... BIG summer heat returns soon

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
CLEVELAND — Temps rebounding QUICKLY... Still not back to "normal" though. Temps this afternoon are staying about 10 degrees below average. High temps will hit the lower 70s, typically we're in the 80s!

Enjoy it because the heat comes back. Summer is not over. We're back near 80º by Friday and pushing near 90 in spots this weekend/next week.

What To Expect:

  • Fall-like nights
  • Bright, comfy afternoons
  • Summer heat returns for the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Touch warmer. Mainly sunny. | High: 72º

Thursday: More sun and warmer. | High: 75º

Friday: Warming up. | High: 80º

Saturday: Summer returns. Still dry. | High: 84º

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Warm & dry. | High: 85º

