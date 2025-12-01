Icy Monday morning, snowy Tuesday morning, relentless winter

CLEVELAND — We're dry today but it's a brief break. More snow tonight.

There's actually a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for almost the entire News Channel 5 viewing area.

Impacts will be widespread. Plan on snow covered roads Early Tuesday.

Most of us dry out early Tuesday with only a few lake enhaced snow showers by midday. That's where numbers may jump up a couple more inches.

We dry out Wednesday before another clipper arrives Thursday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Cloudy & Cold. Isolated morning lake-effect snow. Steady snow arrives after 9 p.m..| High: 33º

Tuesday: Snow likely early with only a few lingering afternoon lake enhanced snow showers. | High: 32º

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy & Cold. | High: 33º

Thursday: Cloudy & Cold with a few snow showers. | High: 25º

Friday: Even colder. | High: 29º

