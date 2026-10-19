If you love fall... you'll LOVE this week!

CLEVELAND — Honestly, there’s not much to talk about this week, and that’s a good thing. Our weather stays pretty much on repeat with highs near 65 and overnight lows around 40.

Mornings will have a definite chill. Patchy frost is possible in the colder spots, so you may want to cover up any plants you’re trying to keep going a little longer.

Once the sun gets to work, afternoons turn really nice. Expect bright sun and seasonable temps near 65. A light jacket might be handy early, but you probably won’t need it by the afternoon.

Then it cools off quickly once the sun goes down. Chilly evenings and lows near 40 will be the theme pretty much all week.

Bottom line: cool mornings, sunny afternoons, chilly evenings. Rinse and repeat.

5-Day Forecast:

Monday: Sunny and seasonable. | High: 63º

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & seasonable. | High: 65º

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & seasonable. | High: 64º

Thursday: Mostly sunny & seasonable. | High: 63º

Friday: Mostly sunny & seasonable. | High: 64º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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