I'm tracking a couple chances at rain this week

CLEVELAND — We're right on par! Average highs in the middle 60s this time of year... that's where we are. Or at least within a degree or so. Enjoy it. Chillier air returns after isolated Wednesday morning rain showers. Most of us are dry but I can't rule out some wet roads, may need to use those wipers.

That's all along a weak front sliding across the Great Lakes. Behind the front, temp struggle! Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60 by Wednesday afternoon and again Thursday.

After a frosty Friday morning, we'll start the rebound. We'll begin to see a jump in temperatures by Friday afternoon and the start of the weekend, ahead of our next front. Highs on Saturday will top off in the low to even mid 70s, along with rain chances increasing during the afternoon. Rain chances will linger through Sunday and even into Monday, as temperatures will fall back through the 60s and upper 50s to begin next week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Warmer inland.. | High: 65º

Wednesday: Isolated rain showers possible. Cooler | High: 60º

Thursday: Sun returns but temps struggle. | High: 58º

Friday: Partly sunny. Not as cool. | High: 65º

Saturday: T'showers possible. Warmer. | High: 73º

Sunday: Scattered t'showers. Cooler. | High: 64º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter