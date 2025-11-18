I'm tracking rain mixing with a few snowflakes today... Could get slick

CLEVELAND — Temps are on the rise! It's critical to warm up above freezing today. A few thousand feet up we're above freezing, meaning the snow falling from the clouds is melting into raindrops. Most of today I'll be tracking light rain showers.

We're staying chilly with all the clouds and rain showers... Only hitting the upper 30s this afternoon. That's warm enough for mostly rain, but I can't rule out some bursts of snow mixing in. Make sure you're planning on a slower drive today.

Precip amounts will range across NEO, with the highest chance for rain/mix in our southern and western communities, with lower impacts farther north and east. Rainfall amounts could be over a quarter of an inch farther south, but in the primary snowbelt and farther north, totals look much lower. (likely below a tenth of an inch).

High pressure (high and dry) will return for Wednesday, allowing for dry weather to return for Wednesday and much of Thursday. The next significant rain chance holds off until late Thursday and Friday. We are keeping an eye on it, but as of Monday evening, this next system is favoring our southern communities again. Stay tuned!

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain and wet snow showers. | High: 39º

Wednesday: Dry again. Warmer. | High: 45º

Thursday: Isolated showers possible late. Seasonable and breezy. | High: 53º

Friday: More rain, especially south. Warm and breezy. | High: 53º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Drying out. Cooler. | High: 46º

