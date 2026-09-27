Increasing breeze and isolated rain chance from nor'easter

CLEVELAND — After a sun-sational Saturday with highs in the upper 60s, we are starting Sunday off on the same foot with clear and crisp conditions. A touch of inland fog will fade by mid-morning and it will remain sunny through early this afternoon. Winds will be more noticeable, with gusts approaching 30 mph Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Clouds will increase through the afternoon from east to west, from a nor'easter.

Power of 5 Regions Spotlight: Snowbelt Region

Clouds will be first to return here on Sunday, and a chance of showers is expected Sunday night into early Monday. Winds will also be more noticeable in our Snowbelt communities, with gusts between 20 and 30 mph beginning on Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening, with gusts approaching 25 mph again by Monday. While it is not a washout, Monday will be quite gloomier with consistently cloudy skies.

Regional Weather

Browns Home Opener Forecast:

It doesn't get much better than this for late September football weather. Sunday's Browns home opener is shaping up to be gorgeous from start to finish. Aside from the increasing gusts, lots of sunshine and comfortable conditions are expected. if you're heading out to the muni lot, say hi to Allan! Tailgaters will enjoy cool morning temps and plenty of sunshine. By kickoff, readings will be comfortably near 67 degrees with low humidity. We stay great through halftime and into the afternoon with no weather worries.

wews

Looking Ahead:

The dry stretch continues into early next week with seasonable temps and comfortable nights. The next meaningful chance for rain doesn't arrive until at least Wednesday. Latest data continues to push the best rain chances later. The best chance for rain looks to arrive by Thursday and Friday, but we will keep you posted in the coming days about the timing of rain.

Enjoy the sunshine and the taste of fall while it lasts! It will be more like early September weather as the calendar turns to October on Thursday.

5-Day Forecast:

Sunday: Breezy & sunny. Clouds after sunset. | High: 71º

Monday: Mainly cloudy. Isolated showers in the snowbelt region. | High: 70º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm. | High: 73º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Warm. | High: 75º

Thursday: A chance of t-storms. Humid and warm. | High: 77º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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