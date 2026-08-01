Increasing flood threat for parts of Northeast Ohio this weekend

CLEVELAND — Just like the Power of 5 Regions forecast, a few light rain showers have greeted the south region, south of US-30 this morning, but most of us will have a dry midday to have outdoor plans.

More rain and storms start moving in later Saturday afternoon, with the west region seeing it first, with heavier rainfall expected overnight and into Sunday. See our Power of 5 Regions forecast below for specific details for your community.

On-and-off downpours and storms will continue throughout the entire day on Sunday. The rain is being brought to you by a slow-moving storm, so the downpours could cause some flooding where they stall out. Areas hit with repeated rounds of rain could also see some flooding. There is also a concern for damaging wind gusts Sunday afternoon and evening. Be sure to have a way to get warnings when you are out and about on Sunday.

The storm will also help temperatures dip a bit on Sunday and Monday. The cool down doesn't last long. In fact, it looks like August will be starting with near-average temperatures and next week is looking fairly unsettled with daily storm chances.

Power of 5 Meteorologist Allan Nosoff was live answering viewer questions about Saturday's forecast:



POWER OF 5 REGIONS: Five regions. Five forecasts closer to home.

CLEVELAND METRO REGION: (Cuyahoga County): Isolated light rain showers or drizzle between 11 a.m. and noon, otherwise mostly cloudy, very warm and humid. Highs surge to 85 degrees. A few showers & downpours likely by sunset, on-and-off through Sunday morning. There will be a brief break Sunday AM before drenching downpours likely into Sunday afternoon.



Isolated light rain showers or drizzle between 11 a.m. and noon, otherwise mostly cloudy, very warm and humid. Highs surge to 85 degrees. A few showers & downpours likely by sunset, on-and-off through Sunday morning. There will be a brief break Sunday AM before drenching downpours likely into Sunday afternoon. AKRON-CANTON REGION: (Summit, Stark and Portage Counties): A stray shower possible between 9 and 11 a.m., otherwise cloudy and warm. Highs will be in the low 80s. Downpours & storms likely after 5 p.m. this evening. On-and-off showers continue through early Sunday morning. Slow-moving, stalling, and drenching downpours are likely Sunday afternoon, with the region having the highest chance of flooding downpours with isolated 3-4"+ totals.



A stray shower possible between 9 and 11 a.m., otherwise cloudy and warm. Highs will be in the low 80s. Downpours & storms likely after 5 p.m. this evening. On-and-off showers continue through early Sunday morning. Slow-moving, stalling, and drenching downpours are likely Sunday afternoon, with the region having the highest chance of flooding downpours with isolated 3-4"+ totals. SNOWBELT REGION (Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula): Very humid air again at the county fair, with temps in the mid-80s. Luckily no rain through at least this evening. A few downpours expected overnight, with a brief break late Sunday morning before downpours return into the afternoon. Rain could be slow-moving and produce isolated flooding into the evening, especially closer to the Akron-Canton region.



Very humid air again at the county fair, with temps in the mid-80s. Luckily no rain through at least this evening. A few downpours expected overnight, with a brief break late Sunday morning before downpours return into the afternoon. Rain could be slow-moving and produce isolated flooding into the evening, especially closer to the Akron-Canton region. WEST REGION: (Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland and Ashland Counties): Dry start, but warm and humid. It will be in the mid-80s before showers arrive, as soon as 3 p.m. near Cedar Point and 5 p.m. for Avon Lake. Showers and the occasional downpour are expected through just before dawn Sunday. Mostly cloudy through midday Sunday, then scattered downpours are likely, not as intense or widespread as areas S&E.



Dry start, but warm and humid. It will be in the mid-80s before showers arrive, as soon as 3 p.m. near Cedar Point and 5 p.m. for Avon Lake. Showers and the occasional downpour are expected through just before dawn Sunday. Mostly cloudy through midday Sunday, then scattered downpours are likely, not as intense or widespread as areas S&E. SOUTH REGION: (Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties): Just like forecast, a few light rain showers are passing through this morning, with brief clearing expected between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., with more rain developing from SW to NE this afternoon and evening. Storms are possible with a severe threat tomorrow afternoon. Highest chance for some flooding is closer to the snowbelt.



DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Isolated AM rain (south region). PM showers and storms, mainly after sunset. | High: 84º

Sunday: A few downpours. Could be strong with elevated flood threat. Humid but cooler. | High: 78°

Monday: Morning leftover downpours. Drying out for the afternoon. | High: 77º

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, warmer. Slim shot of a storm, south region. | High: 81º

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