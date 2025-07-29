Incredibly steamy, sweaty, humid a couple more days before MUCH more comfortable air settles in

CLEVELAND — Temps again soar after our fog fades. We're back near 90º again today. A light north breeze and high afternoon clouds will be doing their best to keep us OUT Of the 90s though. Upper 80s or not, it'll still be humid. Heat index readings in the upper 90s will still take a toll on your body. We may even see 100º Heat indices... A heat advisory will be in effect from noon until 8 pm on Tuesday. Be sure to have a way to stay cool!

A cold front is expected to move through mid-week. A few storms are possible late on Wednesday and into Thursday, bringing significantly cooler and more comfortable air by the end of next week and continuing into the weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Super steamy with a slim shot at a storm. | High: 88º

Wednesday: Still hot & humid with scattered storms late in the day. | High: 87º

Thursday: Storms ending early, staying cooler after. | High: 79º

Friday: More sunshine & comfortable. | High: 76º

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. | High: 77º

