Intense heat and humidity fueling strong storms today

CLEVELAND — Tapping into some Gulf moisture the rest of the work week. That means humidity will be higher than we've felt since last summer.

Dew points measure the amount of moisture in the air. We call it oppressive or ridiculous when dew points approach 70º. We'll be in the lower 70s for the next couple of days. That means our bodies will have to work even harder to cool off. That's why the dew point and humidity are so important.

Our body sweats to cool off, but the sweat isn't what cools us; the sweat evaporating off our skin cools us. That process is slowed when it's humid.

The heat and humidity will also fuel scattered thunderstorms on and off. The best shot is during the afternoon and evening on Tuesday, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and climbing humidity.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, the biggest threat from any storms that pass through your area is flooding. The air is so juicy, and these storms will dump a quick inch or two in a short time. If your neighborhood is hit with multiple rounds of these gullywashers, flooding will be more likely. A few more t-showers are possible on Wednesday, but the coverage and intensity of the rain will be lower.

We stay hot & humid the rest of the work week. Our next cold front is on Friday. That will brig rain and sweep this intense humidity out of here. It'll cool things down to wrap up the work week into next weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Hot & humid with scattered storms, flooding possible.| High: 86º

Wednesday: A few t-storms. Still humid & warm.| High: 87º

Thursday: More heat, more humidity, more storms.| High: 89º

Friday: Scattered storms.| High: 79º

Saturday: More seasonable, less humid.| High: 80º

Sunday: A few storms possible.| High: 79º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter