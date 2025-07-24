Intense heat & humidity sparking heat advisories

CLEVELAND — Big heat today, big storms tomorrow and through the weekend. This afternoon's high temps will be in the lower and middle 90s with Heat index readings in the triple digits. Prep early so the afternoon doesn't get dangerous. It's been a couple weeks, so don't let it sneak up on you.

A heat advisory has been issued for the majority of NEO. For more information and signs of heat-related illnesses to look for, click here.

I do have a storm or 2 in the forecast this afternoon/evening but most of us are dry. Different story Friday. Plan on scattered storms building during the afternoon and sliding southeast overnight. Those storms build again Saturday. It looks like Saturday's rain will be more widespread and potentially heavier. That means the flood threat is elevated.

We will be watching the radar carefully for any strong or severe storms on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, including strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

It will still be very warm and humid during this time as well, but does not look *as* hot due to the storm potential.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Hot again. Dry until late.| High: 94º

Friday: Hot with scattered storms. | High: 85º

Saturday: Humid with more storms. | High: 86º

Sunday: Scattered storms. Warm & muggy. | High: 84º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: