Isaias' storm track shifts east, rain wraps up sooner on Sunday

CLEVELAND —

Tropical rain bands to start Sunday

The remnants of Isaias make their closest approach this morning, with several tropical rain bands. Not everyone across the Power of 5 regions will see the heavy rain, as the storm track has shifted a bit southeastward over the last day. As a result, there is going to be a large range of rain totals. The highest rainfall amounts are expected in our South region; 2 or more inches of rain will be possible in pockets, as the heaviest rain bands are expected to pivot through there. Farther to the north and west, there will likely be less than a half an inch, with more breaks between the rain bands, and overall weaker rainfall intensity.

It will also be gusty on Sunday with southeast winds around 15 mph and gusts of 20-30 mph with occasional 30+ mph gusts in the snowbelt and right at the lakefront. Sunday evening looks much drier, as does Monday, before a cold front arrives on Tuesday with another shot of rain and storms.

Power of 5 Regions Highlight: Snowbelt Region

The rain will be departing from west to east midday, meaning the snowbelt region will be among the last to hold on to the rain showers. An isolated downpour can't be ruled out through mid-afternoon before clearing out by the evening.

Regional Weather

5-Day Forecast:

Sunday: Soaking rain in the morning from the remnants of Isaias. | High: 65º

Monday: Trying to dry out.| High: 75º

Tuesday: Thunderstorms possible. | High: 77º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Colder. | High: 65º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Quite warm. | High: 77º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!

Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

You can send us photos and short videos by filling out the form below:

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter