Isolated lake-effect rain Saturday, not as windy

CLEVELAND — Lake-effect showers are still possible Saturday, although it will be isolated and limited to the snowbelt areas. There will be plenty of dry time. In fact, you have a much better chance of staying completely dry with variable clouds and peeks of sun. Highs will be slightly below average to start November, with temps in the low and mid 50s, and winds will be much calmer as opposed to Friday's 30 to 40 mph gusts. Plan for southwesterly winds at 5-15 mph.

It will be dry and even sunnier on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Reminder: The time change is this weekend. We "fall back" on Sunday at 2 am. The sunset will be around 5:20 pm on Sunday. Winter is coming! And so are not one, not two, but three clippers next week. They typically bring snow during the winter, but these will just bring a few isolated rain showers on Monday, with a better shot at rain on Wednesday and again on Friday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Isolated lake effect rain. Chilly but less windy. | High: 54º

Sunday: Slim shot for rain for the lakeshore, still cool and partly cloudy. | High: 57º

Monday: Rain is possible late. Seasonable. | High: 55º

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. | High: 56º

