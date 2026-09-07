It's a Happy Labor Day with tons of sun and warmth

CLEVELAND — Labor Day couldn't be much better across Northeast Ohio.

We're enjoying plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and warm afternoon temps in the upper 70s. It's right where we should be for early September and perfect weather if you're heading out to the Cleveland Air Show, Taco Fest, Oktoberfest, or any backyard cookout.

The summer feel starts to return Tuesday as temps climb back into the 80s. Humidity begins creeping up Wednesday, with thunderstorms developing late in the day and becoming more likely into the second half of the week.

Power of 5 Regions Highlight: West Region

A northeast breeze off Lake Erie is keeping communities from Lorain County westward a little cooler than inland areas. Lakeshore neighborhoods may stay a few degrees below the upper 70s while the breeze adds a nice touch for anyone spending the holiday outdoors.

It's a great day to head to the lakefront, get outside, or wrap up the holiday weekend before warmer and more humid weather returns later this week.

Regional Weather

5-Day Forecast

Labor Day: Mostly dry & touch warmer. Partly cloudy. | High: 77º

Tuesday: Warmer with Humidity Building. | High: 85º

Wednesday: Hot and humid with strong afternoon thunderstorms. | High: 86º

Thursday: Cooler. Few showers, especially south. | High: 76º

Friday: Cool. Partly cloudy. | High: 75º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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