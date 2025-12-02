It's a snow-covered morning commute

CLEVELAND — Busy start to the day with widespread snow and Winter Weather Advisories

Impacts will be widespread. Roads are snow-covered this morning.

Most of us dry out early Tuesday with a few lingering lake-enhanced snow showers midday. That's where totals may jump up a couple more inches, exceeding 4 inches.

We dry out on Wednesday before another clipper arrives Thursday morning with a quick 1" to 3" possible.

The coldest air of this young winter so far arrives behind it, with single-digit lows inland, lower teens along the lake, and feeling like near zero degrees. Get ready!

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Snow ending mid-morning followed by a few afternoon lake effect snow showers. | High: 32º

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy & Cold. | High: 33º

Thursday: Cloudy & Cold with a few snow showers. | High: 25º

Friday: Even colder. | High: 29º

