Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17  WX Alerts 146  Closings/Delays
Weather

Actions

It's a snow-covered morning commute

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Cleveland weather
Akron weather
Snow Tires
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — Busy start to the day with widespread snow and Winter Weather Advisories

Impacts will be widespread. Roads are snow-covered this morning.

Most of us dry out early Tuesday with a few lingering lake-enhanced snow showers midday. That's where totals may jump up a couple more inches, exceeding 4 inches.

We dry out on Wednesday before another clipper arrives Thursday morning with a quick 1" to 3" possible.

The coldest air of this young winter so far arrives behind it, with single-digit lows inland, lower teens along the lake, and feeling like near zero degrees. Get ready!

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Snow ending mid-morning followed by a few afternoon lake effect snow showers. | High: 32º

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy & Cold. | High: 33º

Thursday: Cloudy & Cold with a few snow showers. | High: 25º

Friday: Even colder. | High: 29º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter
Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.