It's all about the sun and seasonable temps the rest of the week

CLEVELAND — We'll will be ditching the morning jackets this afternoon! Temperatures finally rebound back to where they belong in the upper 70s to near 80º. This is more typical for this time of year.

The warm-up is not just one day and done, either. Plan for seasonable temperatures near 80 degrees all week!

We are also not tracking rain for days. However, we are actually in need of rain across NEO. Drought has returned for portions of the area, and this drought will likely worsen over the next week with limited rain chances. The next *chance* is not until this weekend and into early next week. That is almost a week out! We will keep you posted on the likelihood of those showers occurring throughout the rest of the week.

In the meantime, enjoy the dry time and soak up some outdoor fun.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer. | High: 78º

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and even warmer. | High: 79º

Thursday: Partly sunny and seasonable. | High: 78º

Friday: Partly sunny. Right on Par. | High: 77º

Saturday: Partly sunny and a touch warmer.| High: 81º

Sunday: More clouds. Rain showers are possible. | High: 77º

