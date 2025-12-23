It's brief but we'll take it... Today's rebound is a big one

CLEVELAND — Dryin out QUICKLY this morning. The clear out will be a bit slower, though. Plan on some afternoon sun and a whole lot of warmth.
Most of us are pushing near 50º this afternoon. Enjoy it. It won't last.
Chilly air comes back for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40 on Christmas Eve and well into the 40s on Christmas Day.
We'll be watching Friday closely, with more rain, but models are showing signs of freezing rain being possible, so stay tuned!
DAILY FORECAST:
Tuesday: Drying out early, followed by a big rebound. | High: 50º
Christmas Eve: Back to the cold. | High: 38º
Christmas Day: Isolated morning showers. | High: 40º
Friday: Rain, freezing rain, and sleet all likely. | High: 40º
Saturday: Cool & dry. | High: 42º
Sunday: A few showers. | High: 45º
Monday: Much colder. Lake effect snow possible. | High: 25º
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter
Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter