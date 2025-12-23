It's brief but we'll take it... Today's rebound is a big one

CLEVELAND — Dryin out QUICKLY this morning. The clear out will be a bit slower, though. Plan on some afternoon sun and a whole lot of warmth.

Most of us are pushing near 50º this afternoon. Enjoy it. It won't last.

Chilly air comes back for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40 on Christmas Eve and well into the 40s on Christmas Day.

We'll be watching Friday closely, with more rain, but models are showing signs of freezing rain being possible, so stay tuned!

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Drying out early, followed by a big rebound. | High: 50º

Christmas Eve: Back to the cold. | High: 38º

Christmas Day: Isolated morning showers. | High: 40º

Friday: Rain, freezing rain, and sleet all likely. | High: 40º

Saturday: Cool & dry. | High: 42º

Sunday: A few showers. | High: 45º

Monday: Much colder. Lake effect snow possible. | High: 25º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter