Kicking off 2026 with brutally cold air

CLEVELAND — FRIGID! It's an incredibly cold start to 2026! We're stuck in the teens all day. Plus, I'm not done tracking snow either. There's another round heading our way this afternoon/evening. One more quick round of light snow dropping a widespread Trace to 2".

The outlier will be the primary snow belt. Lake effect snow cranks back up. The primary snow belt will see more lake effect bands set up during the afternoon into the evening and will begin to taper off on Friday. Some areas could see another 6" where squalls persist.

Happy New Year!

DAILY FORECAST:

New Year's Day: Cold to start 2026. Lake effect snow lingers | High: 18º

Friday: Lake effect (east). Cold. | High: 24º

Saturday: More clouds and cold. | High: 28º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Cold. | High: 27º

Monday: A few light snow showers. | High: 34º

Tuesday: Cloudy but milder with a slim rain chance. | High: 40º

Wednesday: Showers possible. Even warmer. | High: 44º

