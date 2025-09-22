Kicking off fall with thunderstorms working back into Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Monday will be even more active than Sunday, with more widespread showers and thunderstorms during the midday and afternoon especially. A marginal severe risk also exists for Monday. Isolated damaging winds will be possible, mainly during the afternoon into the early evening. Heavy rain and lightning will be a concern as well.

Tuesday will feature on-and-off showers with a few embedded t-storms. While we need rainfall in the midst of this drought, but we also do not want too much rain too fast. The threat for heavy rain will be possible during the first half of the week, especially, and this may lead to some flooding concerns.

It will be cooler during the course of the week as the rainy pattern continues. Temperatures will be closer to average, with highs in the low and mid 70s for most of the week into next weekend.

Rain chances will begin to lessen, but not completely diminish until next Sunday. So keep the umbrellas handy NEO!

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Rain likely with embedded thunderstorms. Damage possible. | High: 79º

Tuesday: Heaviest rain likely early in the day, cooler after.| High: 74º

Wednesday: Scattered t-showers.| High: 73º

Thursday: A few t-showers, cooler.| High: 72º

Friday: Isolated t-showers.| High: 73º

Saturday: Looking much drier.| High: 75º

Sunday: Sun making a return! | High: 72º

