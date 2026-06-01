Kicking off June with an INCREDIBLE stretch of sunshine

CLEVELAND — Hello June!

May was cooler and slightly wetter than normal... It's time to dry out.

This first week of June will be dry. Very dry. Today's rain is just west of us. After today, we'll have to wait until the weekend for rain to be nearby.

Enjoy the dry time. Heat builds as the week rolls on. We may not be testing records, but we'll feel more June heat by Friday. Could see the 80s again on our thermometers.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: A few clouds. A touch below average.| High: 70º

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and comfortable.| High: 71º

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and comfortable.| High: 74º

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer.| High: 79º

Friday: Hot & more humid.| High: 83º

Saturday: Few storms. Warm & muggy.| High: 81º

Sunday: Few storms. Warm & muggy.| High: 79º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter