Kicking off June with an INCREDIBLE stretch of sunshine

CLEVELAND — Hello June!
May was cooler and slightly wetter than normal... It's time to dry out.
This first week of June will be dry. Very dry. Today's rain is just west of us. After today, we'll have to wait until the weekend for rain to be nearby.
Enjoy the dry time. Heat builds as the week rolls on. We may not be testing records, but we'll feel more June heat by Friday. Could see the 80s again on our thermometers.
DAILY FORECAST:
Monday: A few clouds. A touch below average.| High: 70º
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and comfortable.| High: 71º
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and comfortable.| High: 74º
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer.| High: 79º
Friday: Hot & more humid.| High: 83º
Saturday: Few storms. Warm & muggy.| High: 81º
Sunday: Few storms. Warm & muggy.| High: 79º
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