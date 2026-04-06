Kicking off Spring break for most with WINTER

CLEVELAND — It's all about the cold, rain, and ... snow. Yes. Snow.

We get snow in April. Almost every April. In fact. out of the 129 Aprils we have on record, it's snowed in all but 28 of them. That's 78% of the time!

Now that we have the history covered... let's talk about the future.

We're dodging light rain showers this morning with a few snowflakes mixed in. It's not causing concern on most roads, but be careful on bridges.

40s come back by midday with some sun. Might even see 50º south of Akron before the rain returns.

That's right, I'm tracking more rain. A few t-showers this afternoon. Could impact Dyngus Day AND the Guardians game at Progressive Field. Plan on a brief downpour of rumble of thunder late afternoon into the evening.

Tonight it gets even colder with 20s likely by sunrise. That cold air pushing over a warming Lake Erie means lake effect snow. Plan on brief bursts of snow in isolated areas with little to no accumulations.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Mix early, midday sun, afternoon t-showers.| High: 49°

Tuesday: Morning snow followed by cold sunshine.| High: 34°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer.| High: 56°

Thursday: Warming nicely.| High: 68º

Friday: Warm & breezy with a few storms.| High: 69°

Saturday: Cooler with rain possible.| High: 57°

Sunday: Rain possible.| High: 65°

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