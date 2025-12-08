Kicking off the work week COLD... Keep those "mid-Winter" layers on.

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CLEVELAND — Get ready for another work week cold blast. We'll see more sun Monday, but temps struggle to rebound. Stuck in the 20s all day.

Tuesday should be a bit warmer, but the big "thaw" comes Wednesday. Most of us hit 40º for the first time this month. Might be the last time for a while, too... After Wednesday's scattered rain/snow showers, we drop again. Another blast wraps up the work week with more snow coming in tow.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Cold and drier. | High: 27º

Tuesday: Few snow showers. Still cold. | High: 34º

Wednesday: Scattered rain/snow mix. | High: 40º

Thursday: Cold with a few lake effect snow showers. | High: 30º

Friday: Cold with a few snow showers. | High: 29º

Saturday: Cold with lake effect snow showers possible. | High: 25º

