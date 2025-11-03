Kicking the week off wet, windy & chilled!

CLEVELAND — Isolated light showers are possible on Monday morning as a cold front rolls through. We will see the front move through by the end of the morning. This will mean the rest of the day is looking dry with similar, seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. The front will also kick up our winds on Monday. Plan for westerly winds to increase from 5 to 10 mph to 15 to 25 mph by the afternoon.

Election day will be perfect voting weather! Still a bit breezy, but seasonably cool sunshine is expected. Another front aims mid-week, but the best opportunity for rain looks to hold off until the end of the week, on Friday and Saturday, with another front moving through.

Behind the front on Saturday, colder air will filter in for Sunday. This might be cold enough air to support the CHANCE for our first flakes of the season late on Sunday...Stay tuned!

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Cool & gusty with isolated light rain. | High: 50º

Election Day: Mix of sun and clouds, still cool. | High: 55º

Wednesday: Isolated light rain. | High: 59º

Thursday: Chilly but dry. | High: 50º

Friday: Scattered rain showers. | High: 56º

Saturday: Few showers. | High: 50º

Sunday: Mainly rain but much cooler. | High: 45º

