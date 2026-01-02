Lake Effect ending, but the chill is hanging around for the weekend

CLEVELAND — Lake effect snow is still the story today in the snow belt. Outside of that, it's the cold. Everyone is cold again today with highs stuck in the middle 20s.
We'll keep those 20s Saturday and Sunday, but the relief is close. It's in sight at least.
I'm talking about 40s. We have a couple more shots at snow first. A quick shot of light snow possible late Saturday north and east followed by a more widespread chance at light snow Monday.
Then the thaw builds in... 40s to near 50 by the middle of next week?! It's possible!
DAILY FORECAST:
Friday: Lake effect (east). Cold. | High: 25º
Saturday: More clouds and cold. Snow showers at night. | High: 26º
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Cold. | High: 27º
Monday: A few light AM now showers. | High: 33º
Tuesday: Cloudy but milder with a slim rain chance. | High: 40º
Wednesday: Showers possible. Even warmer. | High: 44º
