Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Lake Effect ending, but the chill is hanging around for the weekend

Get the latest Power of 5 forecast from the News 5 weather team!
Cleveland weather
Akron weather
New year
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — Lake effect snow is still the story today in the snow belt. Outside of that, it's the cold. Everyone is cold again today with highs stuck in the middle 20s.

We'll keep those 20s Saturday and Sunday, but the relief is close. It's in sight at least.

I'm talking about 40s. We have a couple more shots at snow first. A quick shot of light snow possible late Saturday north and east followed by a more widespread chance at light snow Monday.

Then the thaw builds in... 40s to near 50 by the middle of next week?! It's possible!

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Lake effect (east). Cold. | High: 25º

Saturday: More clouds and cold. Snow showers at night. | High: 26º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Cold. | High: 27º

Monday: A few light AM now showers. | High: 33º

Tuesday: Cloudy but milder with a slim rain chance. | High: 40º

Wednesday: Showers possible. Even warmer. | High: 44º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter
Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.