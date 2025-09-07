Lake Effect Rain and Cool Temps for Browns Home Opener

CLEVELAND — Lake effect rain showers will be possible for those tailgating this morning for the Browns game, along with chilly temperatures. Most of the early morning will be spent in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Lake effect will begin to taper off once we head into the late morning. The afternoon will be mostly dry, with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will remain well below average, with highs only reaching the mid-60s this afternoon.

We will begin the new work week on a dry and gradual warming note. Highs will once again top off in the mid to upper 60s on Monday, but by Tuesday, we'll see upper 70s to near 80.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Cool & breezy with lake effect showers possible. | High: 66º

Monday: Still cool but brighter. | High: 68º

Tuesday: Sunny and a bit warmer. | High: 77º

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and even warmer. | High: 79º

