Lake effect rain could impact Browns home opener

CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is in the midst of another temperature tumble, falling back to the 50s Saturday morning after reaching highs in the upper 70s and low 80s Friday. It will be a struggle through the 60s for highs today.

This cold front has brought rain showers overnight and there will be gradual clearing through the morning and early afternoon from NW to SE. A stray PM shower is possible in our southernmost communities. It will not be as gusty this weekend, but gusts out of the west up to 20-25 mph will be possible, especially at the lakefront.

Grab the jacket or an extra layer on Saturday night. Lows will be in the 40s and low 50s. This also means if you are planning to get up early for tailgating for the Browns Game, it will be a chilly start to game day. There is also a possibility of lake effect rain showers on Sunday, especially in the morning. The current trend has us drying up around kickoff or in the first half on Sunday afternoon.

The new work week will start below average as well, with highs only in the 60s on Monday, but the rest of the week looks much warmer and drier!

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Cooler again. A few showers, especially early. | High: 68º

Sunday: Cool & breezy with lake effect showers possible. | High: 66º

Monday: Still cool but brighter. | High: 68º

Tuesday: Sunny and a bit warmer. | High: 76º

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and even warmer. | High: 79º

