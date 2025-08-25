Lake Effect... Rain! Dodging rain squalls today as an early taste of fall chill slides across Ohio

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY & HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK - Monday and Tuesday

Most of us won't see 70º today or tomorrow. That chilly air (60s) moving over a "warm" Lake Erie (mid-70s) is fueling lake effect rain through Tuesday. Thunder is possible but the bigger concern is heavy rain. Quick bursts followed by sun will be the trend. We may even get in on some waterspouts with these squalls.

Temperatures at night will drop into the 40s for many inland Tuesday morning, and the coldest morning will be on Wednesday. Lows in Downtown Cleveland could be as chilly as 52 degrees. Some records will be tested Monday night and again Tuesday night!

It will gradually get warmer by the end of the workweek, along with rain chances returning late Thursday into the weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: A taste of fall. Lake effect rain showers and cooler.| High: 69º

Tuesday: Cooler again. Lake effect rain showers are still possible.| High: 68º

Wednesday: Cold start. Brighter but still cool. | High: 70º

Thursday: Partly sunny. Few showers possible late. | High: 75º

Friday: Isolated showers. Cooler. | High: 73º

Saturday: Shower possible. Partly sunny. Touch warmer. | High: 76º

Sunday: More sunshine. Still below avg. | High: 77º

