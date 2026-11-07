Lake effect rain for some to start the weekend

CLEVELAND —

Lake effect rain continues Saturday

After a rainy overnight, especially from Cleveland points east, there are still several disorganized areas of lake effect rain showers and downpours. The heaviest rain will be concentrated in northern Geauga and western Ashtabula counties.

Goodbye 70s from earlier in the week, highs will be stuck in the 40s this afternoon. NW winds will gust up to 30 mph lakeside and 25 mph across the lake effect bands. Keep the jacket and umbrella handy in the Cleveland Metro Region, the Snowbelt Region or Lorain County in the West Region, as a secondary band will be on-and-off through midday.

Wind picks up tonight

The wind gets even stronger overnight with gusts around 35 mph. A few more showers will be around too.

Most of us fall into the lower 40s, but the drier South and West regions could sneak into the 30s by early Saturday. That’s definitely heavier-jacket weather if you’re heading out first thing.

Region Highlight: Snowbelt Region - Rain persists through mid-afternoon

Saturday isn’t a washout everywhere, but it won’t exactly be a great outdoor day either. Lake effect rain showers will keep popping up, especially through the Cleveland Metro and Snowbelt regions. Other spots will find longer dry breaks.

Rain or shine, highs only make it into the 40s for everyone, and the breeze will make it feel even colder. If you were hoping to tackle the last of the leaves, Saturday probably isn’t your best raking day, especially closer to the lake.

Regional Weather

Better by Sunday, watching late next week

The weekend finishes on a better note. 50s return Sunday and stick around into Monday, finally taking some of the November chill out of the air. We could get into the 60s by Tuesday.

What to grab: A warmer jacket through Saturday, an umbrella or rain jacket if you’re around Cleveland or the Snowbelt, and maybe some patience if those leaves keep blowing right back across the yard.

5-Day Forecast:

Friday Night: Chilly showers. | High: 41°

Saturday: A few rain showers, still chilly & breezy. | High: 49º

Sunday: Looking drier, but gusty and seasonable. | High: 54º

Monday: Partly sunny and seasonable. | High: 58º

Tuesday: More sun, more warmth. | High: 60º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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