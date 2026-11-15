Lake effect rain tapers off, cold and breezy

CLEVELAND — Lake effect showers have stuck around since Friday night across parts of the snowbelt, with an intense band setting up near the Lake/Ashtabula border into southern Ashtabula since midnight. Rain has also made it into the muni lot for tailgaters, and Browns fans should bring the ponchos for the first quarter or half of the game. For more, see our Power of 5 regions highlight video:

Today's Forecast

How long does the lake effect last?

Browns Sunday: Heading down to the lakefront for the game? It will be cold and breezy, so layer up if you're tailgating or sitting in the stands. Lake effect showers this morning will taper during the game, but keep the ponchos handy for the 1st quarter or half. heading out to the game. The muni lot will feel like the 30s with windswept showers.

Highs top out in the mid 40s for all regions this afternoon. Rain should stay away from the west and south regions, and the lake effect breaks down between noon and sunset. Wind Chills will be in the mid to upper 30s at times during the afternoon despite the lower wind.

Another warming trend

A slow and steady climb in temperatures has begun, with low 40s yesterday and mid 40s this afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be near 50 degrees. It will also be a drying trend with plenty of sun and eventually above average temperatures by midweek. Highs will be closer to par on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will approach 60 by Thursday, with a few clouds returning, but still looking dry to wrap the week. Mid 60s are in the cards to start next weekend, a welcome change compared to this weekend's chilly lake effect rain and snow.

5-Day Forecast:

Today: Lake effect rain showers. Chilly & breezy. | High: 45º

Monday: Partly cloudy, still cool. | High: 49º

Tuesday: Sunny & Milder. | High: 52º

Wednesday: Sunny & above average. | High: 55º

Thursday: Sunny & warmer. | High: 59º

Quick Early-Winter Reminders

Since this is our first real cold snap of the season, take five minutes today to get ahead of winter:

Check your tire pressure: Sudden temperature drops cause tire pressure to dip, which often triggers that pesky dashboard warning light on cold mornings. Toss a brush in the trunk: Even though roads will stay wet rather than icy today, overnight lows in the 30s can leave a thin layer of frost on your windshield. Dress for the wind, not the thermometer: A 40-degree day feels drastically different when a brisk northwest breeze is blowing off Lake Erie. Wind-resistant layers are your best friend this weekend.

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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