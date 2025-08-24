Lake effect rain to usher in coldest weather in 3 months

CLEVELAND — Saturday night's showers pushed out of Northeast Ohio sooner, letting in some bonus sunshine for the first half of Sunday. Despite the sun, it will be colder, with highs only in the middle 70s for most of the region. This will be the warmest day for most of the area until the end of the workweek and into next weekend.

The coldest air since June 1st (63 degrees at Cleveland Hopkins) will move into Northeast Ohio for the start of the workweek. Highs may not break 70 in many areas on Monday and Tuesday. This much cooler air (60s) moving over a warm Lake Erie (75) will bring the threat of lake-effect rain to some on Monday, especially Monday night, and possibly lingering into Tuesday.

Temperatures at night will drop into the 40s for many inland Tuesday morning and the coldest morning will be on Wednesday. Lows in Downtown Cleveland could be as chilly as 52 degrees. True jacket weather for the morning commute!

It will gradually get warmer by the end of the workweek, along with mostly dry conditions. A slight shower chance returns by the following weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Isolated showers and a storm possible along the lake this evening. Cooler.| High: 76º

Monday: A taste of fall. Lake effect rain showers and cooler.| High: 69º

Tuesday: Cooler again. Lake effect rain showers are still possible.| High: 67º

Wednesday: Cold start. Brighter but still cool. | High: 71º

