Lake effect snow continues through Black Friday

CLEVELAND — Lake effect snow continues for most across the primary and secondary snow belts, with most of Northeast Ohio seeing scattered snow showers later Friday.



LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING : Issued for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Portage, and Interior Ashtabula Counties through 7 p.m. Friday.

: Issued for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Portage, and Interior Ashtabula Counties through 7 p.m. Friday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Issued for Lorain, Summit, Lake, and Shoreline Ashtabula Counties through 1 p.m. Friday.

With heavier snow in squalls east of Cleveland and into the primary snowbelt. Some communities could pick up over 12 inches of snow, especially in southern Geauga County. This will impact travel over the holiday weekend. Not only is snow expected, but it will still be blustery on Friday. This could cause blowing and drifting snow, plus brutal wind chills in the teens.

Lake effect snow will gradually taper off Friday evening and night, but snow returns Saturday afternoon west and evening east. A storm from the west will produce over a foot of snow across parts of the Midwest, but our area will be on the warm side of the storm. Initially, Saturday night, Northeast Ohio will likely see one to three inches of snow, before changing to a mix and then rain Sunday morning.

It should dry up by kickoff for the Browns as they face the 49ers, but there could be some scattered lake effect snow showers returning by dusk. And then more snow next week! Monday night into Tuesday could bring a few more inches of snow.

DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Lake effect snow showers, primarily for the Cleveland metro, points east and southeast. | High: 32º

Saturday: Snow showers likely late. Cold. 1 to 3 inches of snow at night. | High: 35º

Sunday: Snow changes over to rain and tapers midday. Lake effect snow showers at night. | High: 39º

Monday: Cloudy & Cold. Isolated lake-effect snow. | High: 32º

