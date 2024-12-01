Lake effect snow returns to NEO for Sunday and Monday + more accumulation

Due to the ongoing lake-effect snow, the lake-effect snow warning for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties has been extended until Tuesday morning. Heavy lake-effect snow will continue across the warned area through the weekend.

Where the snow band persists, heavy snow, one to two inches per hour, is likely. Another foot or more could fall this weekend in the warned area. Travel along the I-90 corridor will be very treacherous. Motorists should be prepared for dangerous road conditions in squalls. I-90 in both directions is closed from Hwy 11 in Ashtabula County to the OH/PA state line.

It looks like a textbook scenario for HEAVY lake effect snow lasting days. That means one inch to two inches per hour snowfall rates will drop visibility to zero and drop intense amounts of snow in a short period of time. Snow totals could reach over 12 inches each day where snow squalls persist.

It's all fueled by much colder air spilling into Northern Ohio. Very few snow showers are possible area-wide. The main focus will be lake-effect snow squalls east of Cleveland in the snow belt, but on Sunday the lake-effect snow bands are expected to move farther inland and farther west, bringing the threat of heavy snow to more communities, such as eastern Cuyahoga and northern Geauga County. There will be a sharp cut-off in snowfall totals, even the difference between southern Cuyahoga County and eastern Cuyahoga will be a large range. Lake effect snow could linger until Tuesday, but even after the lake effect snow machine is turned off, this week looks cold and snowy!

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers. Squalls east. Cold.| High: 30º

Monday: Lake effect snow showers linger. Cold. | High: 33º

Tuesday: Lake effect snow fading. | High: 32º

Wednesday: Quick clipper with light snow for more communities. | High: 35º

Thursday: Snow showers. Cold. | High: 33º

Friday: Few snow showers. | High: 30º

Saturday: Snow is possible. | High: 30º

