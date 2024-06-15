Last comfortable day before the sultry weather moves into NEO

CLEVELAND — Happy weekend! Saturday is dry and mild as well. Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday, with highs in the middle 70s to the low 80s. It will be a pleasant day - not too hot, not too cold and not too humid....yet!!

Get ready for a HEAT WAVE! Hot weather builds in beginning Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. The skies should be partly cloudy. We're looking at multiple 90º days from Monday to possibly Thursday or Friday, with highs each day in the lower and middle 90s.

Storm chances will be limited, so prepare to keep the lawn and garden watered! Get prepared for our first heat wave of 2024! Stay cool!

What To Expect:

Gorgeous Saturday

Warmer & muggy on Sunday

Big time heat next week - Hello 90s!

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Lots of sunshine. Comfortable.| High: 76º

Father's Day: Partly cloudy. Very warm. | High: 89º

Monday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! Isolated thunder.| High: 94º

Tuesday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! Isolated storms.| High: 94º

Juneteenth: Hazy, Hot, Humid! Isolated storms.| High: 93º

Thursday: Hazy, Hot, Humid!| High: 93º

Friday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! | High: 91º

