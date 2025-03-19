Last day of winter feeling more like spring... First day of spring feeling more like winter!

CLEVELAND — The warm air hangs around through Wednesday with highs near 70º. Scattered clouds will mix with sunshine during the day. Winds will gust over 40 mph during the afternoon.

A cold front will bring storms Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Colder air will then begin spilling into the region just in time for the official start of Spring Thursday afternoon. Plan on temperatures in the 50s Thursday morning. But temperatures will fall through the 40s Thursday afternoon followed by 30s Friday morning. That also means any rain showers Thursday afternoon could mix with a few wet snowflakes.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Warmer again.| High: 74º

Thursday: Windy & wet with scattered rain as temps drop from the 50s into the 40s.| (Afternoon) High: 42º

Friday: Flakes possible early. Seasonal.| High: 48º

Saturday: A few rain showers. Chilly.| High: 42º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Chilly.| High: 44º

