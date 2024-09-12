Late summer heat rolling into the weekend

CLEVELAND — This week has been DRY... and increasingly hot. Afternoon temps have jumped into the middle 80s and will stay there through the weekend. Late summer heat trying to hold on. Average temps this time of year are in the upper 70s. We're holding WAY above that.
We'll keep it bright but high clouds this evening and Friday should filter that sun. The only real impact from what's left of Francine will be clouds and a light southeast breeze.
Actually... our next shot at rain... slim shot... isn't until the middle of next week. Until then, Enjoy the heat and dry time.
What To Expect:
- Warm temperatures this week
- Great sun all week
- Dry all week
- More clouds to end the week
- Drought likely to worsen
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Increasing high clouds. Warm temps. | High: 85º
Friday: Warm. High clouds, staying dry. | High: 84º
Saturday: High clouds from Francine. | High: 85º
Sunday: Dry and warm. | High: 85º
Monday: Sun and clouds. Above average. | High: 83º
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Isolated thunder late. | High: 80º
Wednesday: Few thundershowers. | High: 83º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter