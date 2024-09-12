Late summer heat rolling into the weekend

CLEVELAND — This week has been DRY... and increasingly hot. Afternoon temps have jumped into the middle 80s and will stay there through the weekend. Late summer heat trying to hold on. Average temps this time of year are in the upper 70s. We're holding WAY above that.

We'll keep it bright but high clouds this evening and Friday should filter that sun. The only real impact from what's left of Francine will be clouds and a light southeast breeze.

Actually... our next shot at rain... slim shot... isn't until the middle of next week. Until then, Enjoy the heat and dry time.

What To Expect:



Warm temperatures this week

Great sun all week

Dry all week

More clouds to end the week

Drought likely to worsen

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Increasing high clouds. Warm temps. | High: 85º

Friday: Warm. High clouds, staying dry. | High: 84º

Saturday: High clouds from Francine. | High: 85º

Sunday: Dry and warm. | High: 85º

Monday: Sun and clouds. Above average. | High: 83º

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Isolated thunder late. | High: 80º

Wednesday: Few thundershowers. | High: 83º

