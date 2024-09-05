Late week heat fueling damaging storms before a BIG drop this weekend

CLEVELAND — You didn't think summer was over, did you?! We're back in the 80s on Thursday and Friday... But that big heat won't last long. September is a transitional month with many peaks and valleys and we will certainly feel that whiplash this week. From the mid to upper 80s over the next two days to the 60s for afternoon highs on Saturday and Sunday!

The reason for the big temperature swings is a low-pressure system that will drag a cold front through the area Friday into Saturday. This system will linger over the area for the entire weekend bringing back the chance for rain and storms.

We will be dry for all of tomorrow, but rain will be returning by Friday. It appears a few showers will be possible by Friday morning, but the greatest potential is Friday afternoon - Saturday morning. Much of the area will be drying on Saturday, but there will be a few lingering light showers, especially in our NE communities into early Sunday.

Browns Football Sunday will be breezy with temps holding in the 60s most of the day. I can't rule out a sprinkle but most of the day is dry... just cool!

What To Expect:



More sun & 80s on Thursday

Storms return Friday

Be on alert for Friday Night Football

Another chilly shot this weekend

Drier & cooler for Browns Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Still sunny & dry. Warmer & a bit humid. | High: 86º

Friday: Few late PM showers/storms.| High: 82º

Saturday: Scattered showers early. Lots of clouds. Much Cooler.| High: 65º

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers northeast. Cool.| High: 69º

