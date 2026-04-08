Layer this morning, shed those layers this afternoon

CLEVELAND — Brr! Temperatures have dropped like a rock over the last few days. Tuesday was a wintry day with temperatures in the 30s and even some flakes! While the sun came out to play, it was deceiving!

Today's sun will be different. We're actually heating up tdoay.

Brutally cold start, but temps jump quickly. We're in the low to mid 20s out the door this morning, followed by ALMOST 60º by the afternoon! That's thanks to a wind shift... south winds helping us recover to slightly above average temperatures.

Temperatures will bump up even more on Thursday. That warmth comes with rain. A few t-showers roll in during the afternoon with more widespread t-storms on Friday.

Temperatures will drop quite a bit by Saturday, but not as dramatic a change as we have grown used to over the last few weeks. Plan on 40s and 50s as opposed to 20s and 30s!

This weekend looks mainly dry as well before more storms return by early next week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable.| High: 59°

Thursday: Warmer with a few t-showers late in the day.| High: 72º

Friday: Warm & breezy with scattered rain & storms.| High: 59°

Saturday: Cooler. Mainly dry.| High: 52°

Sunday: Warmer again with isolated rain possible.| High: 70°

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