Leave the fall flannel at home this weekend!

CLEVELAND — Happy Friday! We're kicking the day off with a few high clouds. That's it. Still super bright, sunny, and summer-like! We're not breaking records, but this is very unusual for October.

We're rebounding into the lower 80s with plenty of sun. Despite the lower sun angle, make sure to stay protected with sunscreen; sunburns are still possible this time of year.

It continues to heat up this weekend, with highs soaring from the low 80s to even the mid-80s. Lows will be in the upper 50s to near-60 degrees in the mornings, so plan to wear layers! Which means you may not even need the flannels this weekend. I know, it's October... we'll get there. Next week!

Our stretch of dry days will finally come to an end on Tuesday. Plan on scattered rain followed by much cooler air mid-week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: More sunshine and warm. | High: 81º

Saturday: Bright & hot (for October) | High: 84º

Sunday: Super sunny & hot. | High: 83º

Monday: More clouds but staying warm. | High: 82º

Tuesday: Scattered rain showers as cooler air rushes in. | High: 72º

Wednesday: Few lingering showers, cooler. | High: 65º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter