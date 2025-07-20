Less heat and humidity, but we're still tracking a few t-showers

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CLEVELAND — Northwest winds are taking over. Controlling our weather for the next couple of days. We're still dodging a few t-storms today, but it looks like most of us miss out. The best shot will be west and south. There's a larger storm system impacting the rest of Ohio, but we're only getting clipped by it.

These storms fade this evening and overnight as even more comfortable air settles in. Today we're near 80º, tomorrow we're in the upper 70s! May even dip into the 50s these next couple of nights. So nice to see in July.

You know July is hot though... we're back near 90º Wednesday and will hold the heat the rest of the week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: A few t-storms, mainly south and west. | High: 80º

Monday: Bright & mild. | High: 78º

Tuesday: Sunny again and slightly warmer. | High: 82º

Wednesday: Heat building. | High: 90º

Thursday: Hot again. | High: 92º

Friday: Hot w/ a few storms possible. | High: 90º

