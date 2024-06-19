Loading Day 3 of 6: 90s for a third straight day with relief in sight

Watch Now
CLEVELAND — Another day of 90+ degree heat. Intense humidity will make it feel even hotter. Heat index values could climb into the upper 90s to the low triple digits. Therefore, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the entire work week. Find more information here.

This intense heat and humidity also sparking more severe thunderstorms. Storms will fade away quickly during the evening hours. Skies will be partly cloudy all night with muggy lows between 70 & 75 degrees.

We'll see more intense heat and humidity the rest of the week. Highs will climb into the lower and middle 90s. Expect a few isolated storms to pop up again during the heat of the afternoon as well.

Storm chances will be limited, so prepare to keep the lawn and garden watered! The best chance for a few storms will be in the afternoons during peak heating. The relief from these storms will be brief, and not everyone will see it.

Stay cool!

What To Expect:

  • Heat Advisory through Saturday
  • Afternoons lower & middle 90sº
  • Mornings in the 70s
  • A few afternoon storms each day
  • Some storms with heavy rain/strong winds

Daily Breakdown:

Juneteenth: Hazy, Hot, Humid! A few PM storms.| High: 93º

Thursday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! A few storms.| High: 93º

Friday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! A few storms.| High: 90º

Saturday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! A few storms.| High: 94º

Sunday: Scattered storms.| High: 89º

