Look good for the weekend!

CLEVELAND — Temperatures climb up to the low and mid 80s and humidity will climb slightly on Friday. There is a very small chance for an isolated thundershower in one or two spots late Friday afternoon and evening, but you have a better chance to stay dry. There is another isolated shower chance on Saturday. This looks most likely in the first half of the day. Sunday is looking fantastic with dry conditions and warm temperatures!

Storm chances will increase by early next week. Fall begins on Wednesday afternoon. That is very timely because much cooler temperatures move into NE Ohio mid-week!

FORECAST HEADLINES

80s returning Friday afternoon

More humid Friday

Isolated rain chances Friday & Saturday

Looking GREAT for the Browns Sunday

Cooler and active ahead

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny with a slim shower chance. Warmer and humid | High: 84º

Saturday: Mostly sunny with an isolated t-shower. | High: 78º

Sunday: More sunshine. | High: 80º

Monday: Storms increase | High: 83º

Tuesday: Scattered storms. | High: 78º

