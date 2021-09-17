Look good for the weekend!

CLEVELAND — Temperatures climb up to the low and mid 80s and humidity will climb slightly on Friday. There is a very small chance for an isolated thundershower in one or two spots late Friday afternoon and evening, but you have a better chance to stay dry. There is another isolated shower chance on Saturday. This looks most likely in the first half of the day. Sunday is looking fantastic with dry conditions and warm temperatures!
Storm chances will increase by early next week. Fall begins on Wednesday afternoon. That is very timely because much cooler temperatures move into NE Ohio mid-week!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- 80s returning Friday afternoon
- More humid Friday
- Isolated rain chances Friday & Saturday
- Looking GREAT for the Browns Sunday
- Cooler and active ahead
DETAILED FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny with a slim shower chance. Warmer and humid | High: 84º
Saturday: Mostly sunny with an isolated t-shower. | High: 78º
Sunday: More sunshine. | High: 80º
Monday: Storms increase | High: 83º
Tuesday: Scattered storms. | High: 78º
