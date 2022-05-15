Looking back at the biggest Northeast Ohio winter storms of the season

CLEVELAND — Winter is OVER.

Of course, spring started back in March, but another 2.7 inches of snow fell in April. Plus, snow in May is not out of the question, but the latest snowfall ever was May 11, 2020 in Cleveland. Since it is now May 15 and there is no snow in the extended forecast, I feel it is safe to say the snow season over.

Let's take a look back at each month, big events and final snow totals across the area. The graphic below is a bar graph and line graph for snowfall in Cleveland. The white bars represent average snowfall each month in Cleveland. The line represents how much snow fell during each month in 2021-2022.

WEWS

SLOW START TO THE SEASON:

November started the season on an average note! 4.4 inches of snow fell that month with the first 1-inch snowfall occurring on Nov. 14 and several days at the end of the month with small snowfall totals.

December was a big under performer. A measly 0.2 inches fell throughout the entire month and a foot of snow is more typical for December. Christmas Day was warm and wet with rain and mild temperatures in the 60s.

A LOT OF SNOW QUICKLY:

As we started the new year, less than 5 inches of snow had fallen in Cleveland...But that was about to change in just a few days. A powerful system brought the first big snow storm on Jan. 16-17 with 10 inches falling in Cleveland, but up to 25 inches was reported in the snowbelt.

PHOTOS: First winter storm of the season brings a foot of snow in some places

Another 8.4 inches of snow fell between Jan. 23 and 24 and the month ended up well above average with 24.3 inches of snow. And that's with 18.4 inches being average for the first month of the year.

February started out of the gate strong with a snow and ice storm on Feb. 3 and 4. This storm brought another 9 inches of snow to Cleveland.

Click here to see additional snowfall totals from Feb. 3-4.

On Feb. 13, a quick 4.3 inches fell. A LOT of snow fell in a short period of time. From Jan. 16 - Feb. 13, there were only seven days with zero inches of snow. That five week period brought 70% of Cleveland's snowfall this season with 37.5 inches of snow!

wews

The season started to taper off once March arrived. Around 2.5 of snow fell in March. This was below average for the month and 2.7 inches fell in April which was par for the month.

SEASON TOTALS:

In the end, Cleveland received 53 inches of snow during the 2021-2022 snow season. This is below average by 10.8 inches. Around 63.8 inches of snow is a pretty typical Cleveland winter.

Additionally, Mansfield received 26.6 inches and that was significantly less snow than normal by 22.6 inches. Lastly, Akron picked up 52 inches of snow this season and that was above average by 4.8 inches.

WEWS

Below is a map of the entire viewing area and seasonal snowfall. Of course, the primary snowbelt was the big performers with 96 inches or more in Geauga and Ashtabula counties. The secondary snowbelt received 72-96 inches. Many communities east of Cleveland received 48-72 inches and areas to the south of Canton and west of Lorain picked up 24-36 inches.

WEWS

